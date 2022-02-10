World Pulses Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and All You Need to Know

>World Pulses Day 2022: Legumes or pulses are seeds cultivated out of leguminous plants for food. Beans, peas and lentils are the most common and most consumed types of pulses. We Indians, consume pulses to a large extent in our daily diet. Moreover, pulses are consumed in various other forms across the world. February 10 is observed as World Pulses Day every year and is being celebrated by the United Nations since 2009. Read to know more about World Pulses Day.

History and Significance of World Pulses Day

The United Nations learned the importance of crops in the year 2013. In 2016, they declared that year to be the International Year of pulses through their resolution A/RES/68/231. Then in 2019, they decided to dedicate the day to pulses to increase awareness and globally accesspulsestoWorldPulsesDay. The UN also hopes to double the cultivation of pulses by the year 2050.

Pulses hold protein values and are important to a healthy and nutritional diet. They play an important role in maintaining your health and weight. Legume crops help in increasing the feasibility of the agricultural production system. They also play a crucial role in the food chain security, degraded health, and climate change. The theme of the chosen year 2016 was ‘Nutritional Seeds for a Sustainable Future’. The theme for the year is selected by the UN, every year.

The theme of Pulses Day 2022

According to the UN, the theme ofWorldPulsesDay 2022 will be - ‘Pulsesto empower youth in achieving sustainable agri-food systems.’ The programme will focus on testimonies and perspectives or youth organisations’ representatives. As per the UN, pulses contribute to creating livelihood opportunities and equity which are essential for sustainable agrifood systems. Pulses also employ women from the rural areas and the youth in farming as well as the manufacturing sectors.

