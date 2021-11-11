World Quality Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

Quality is essential in everything we do, including how businesses and organisations operate. As a result, a unique day was established to bring attention to the significance of quality concerns, which is known as World Quality Day. It is observed every second Thursday in November, giving us an opportunity to focus on the significance of quality management in our lives. In 2021, November 11 marks the day.

The goal of the day is to raise quality awareness across the globe, as well as to support economic prosperity for individuals and organisations via the adoption of high-quality standards.

WHAT EXACTLY IS QUALITY?

Advertisement

ISO 9001 is by far the most widely used QMS (quality management system) standard in the world; it defines quality as “the extent to which a set of intrinsic characteristics of an object meets standards."

HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE OF WORLD QUALITY DAY

The Chartered Quality Institute (CQI), a professional organisation located in London founded the day. The CQI was founded in 1919 and now has a membership of 4000 people. On November 13, 2008, the CQI’s inaugural World Quality Day conference was held at the Inmarsat Conference Centre in London, and it delivered its promise of being a venue for innovation, inspiration, and innovative ideas.

World Quality Month is observed concurrently with World Quality Day in various regions. Since 1960, Japan has celebrated World Quality Month in November, while China has celebrated its own Quality Month since 1978. Since 1988, the United States and Canada have celebrated National Quality Month. The United Nations officially recognised World Quality Day in 1990.

The role of quality in organisations is to safeguard and enhance reputations, promote profitability, and drive change. Quality is a result - a feature of a product or service delivered to a consumer, as well as the mark of a company that has pleased all of its stakeholders.

In a global market where success is determined by quality, innovation, and sustainability, World Quality Day is an opportunity to reinforce them as the foundations of your organisation and to emphasise the significance of quality.

THE THEME OF CQI WORLD QUALITY WEEK 2021

Advertisement

This year’s theme is “Sustainability: Improving Our Products, People, and Planet." The emphasis will be on the importance of quality in sustainability and its influence on environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.