World Quality Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Quotes

WORLD QUALITY DAY 2022: Every year in November, World Quality Day is observed. As the name suggests, quality is important in everything we do. The day is observed all over the world, primarily by people in the corporate and commercial sectors, to emphasise the importance of quality in work, and life, and improve the firm’s standards and goodwill. World Quality Day is marked on the second Thursday of November. This year, World Quality Day falls on November 10.

World Quality Day: History and Significance

The Chartered Quality Institute (CQI), a business entity with offices in London, established World Quality Day in 1919. There are currently 4,000 members of CQI.

The World Quality Day conference was organised by CQI and took place on November 13, 2008, at the Inmarsat Conference Centre in London. During the conference, they discussed the importance of providing a platform for innovation, a place for innovative ideas, and an inspiration to the rest of the world.

World Quality Month is observed in several places concurrently with World Quality Day. This year, the special week will begin from 7 November till 11 November.

Later in 1990, the United Nations (UN) recognised World Quality Day as a way to protect and build reputations while also fostering profitability for every nation and its organisations. Therefore, World Quality Day is a chance to bolster any organization’s basis and emphasise the importance of quality.

World Quality Week 2022 Theme

“Quality conscience: Doing the right thing" is the theme of CQI 2022 World Quality Week. The theme of this year’s World Quality Week invites reflection on how corporate culture and conscience can help or hinder an organization’s ability to make decisions and “do the right thing" for all stakeholders.

World Quality Day 2022 Quotes

On the occasion of World Quality Day 2022, take a look at some of the famous quotes. These quotes about quality workmanship will inspire you to work hard.

“Quality is not an act, it is a habit." – Aristotle “There’s a reason good fabrics have a cost. They’re done with good quality to last." – Zac Posen “Quality means doing it right when no one is looking." – Henry Ford “Quality is the pride of workmanship." – W. Edwards Deming “Associate with men of good quality if you esteem your own reputation; for it is better to be alone than in bad company." – George Washington

