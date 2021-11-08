World Radiography Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

World Radiography Day is celebrated every year on November 8 to commemorate the discovery of X-radiation, or X-rays. It was on this day in 1895 that German scientist Wilhelm Conrad Rontgen, completed the discovery of X-radiation, X-rays. In 1901, he became the first recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physics for this achievement.

WHO IS THE FATHER OF RADIOLOGY?

Rontgen was a German mechanical engineer and physicist. At age three his family moved to Holland. In 1865, he was expelled from high school when one of his teachers intercepted a caricature of one of the teachers, which was drawn by someone else.

According to nobel.prize.org, “Röntgen earned his undergraduate degree at the ETH Zurich University and received his doctorate in physics from the University of Zurich. Following his studies, Wilhelm Röntgen worked at universities in Strasbourg, Giessen, and Würzburg, where he carried out his Nobel Prize-awarded research. In 1900 Röntgen transferred to the University of Munich, where he remained for the rest of his life, despite plans to emigrate to the US. Wilhelm Röntgen married Bertha Ludwig in 1872. The couple later adopted the daughter of Bertha\’s brother."

WORLD RADIOGRAPHY DAY: SIGNIFICANCE

World Radiography Day aims to raise awareness about the way radiology contributes to patient care and understanding the role that radiologists and radiological technologists play in healthcare. X-rays, MRI scans etc. help in finding health-related problems by providing image.

WORLD RADIOGRAPHY DAY: HISTORY

According to Wikipedia, the day is celebrated worldwide by various national radiographers’ associations and societies. The International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technologists have celebrated 8 November as World Radiography Day since 2007.

In India, Radiographers Association of Madhya Pradesh is celebrating this day since 1996 and the theme for this day was raised by Shivakant Vajpai, secretary of Madhya Pradesh Radiographers Association.

THEME

The theme for the International Day of Radiology this year is ‘Interventional Radiology – Active care for the patient’. The theme aims at inviting “everyone to celebrate the essential role that interventional radiology plays in treating patients."

