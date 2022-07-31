World Ranger Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

World Ranger Day honours rangers for safeguarding the world’s natural and cultural resources. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, World Ranger Day is also held to commemorate rangers killed or injured in the line of duty. The United Nations calls rangers the “unsung heroes of wildlife conservation."

World Ranger Day: History

A filmmaker and conservationist, Sean Willmore used to serve as a park ranger. He was concerned about the lack of respect for park rangers and understanding among people about the threats that they come across. Hence, in the year 2004, he decided to create a documentary with the goal of bringing the hardships faced by park rangers to light. In order to compile the stories of duty and sacrifice faced by forest rangers in a documentary, he decided to spend almost a full year interviewing them all around the world.

The Thin Green Line was the title of the documentary, which had its world premiere in 2007 and immediately shot to fame with viewers in more than 50 countries.

Following his achievement, Sean Willmore launched the Thin Green Line Foundation to help park rangers. In the year 1992, the International Rangers Federation and Sean Willmore collaborated and founded the first World Ranger Day.

World Ranger Day: Significance

Park or forest rangers continue to risk their lives in order to preserve forests and other natural resources all around the world. A lot of forest rangers lose their lives while on the job due to wildlife accidents or being murdered by criminals. Recognizing their commitment and sacrifice in preserving the environment is thus admirable and needs to be honoured.

World Ranger Day: Theme

The theme for this year’s World Rangers Day is Rangers are no strangers to diversity. The International Ranger Federation and its collaborators have chosen Diversity as the theme for World Ranger Day 2022 as they believe that diversity among Rangers should be embraced just as we appreciate diversity in our natural world.

