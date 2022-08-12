World Sanskrit Day 2022: History, Significance and Celebrations

World Sanskrit Day is celebrated on Sawan Poornima in the Hindu calendar. As per the calendar, today Friday, August 12 marks the occasion. It was first celebrated in 1969 when the government decided to illuminate the world about the language that is deeply rooted in the Hindu culture. The auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan was decided as the day to commemorate the language.

World Sanskrit Day: Significance

Sanskrit is one of the most ancient languages that make up the holy scriptures of the Hindu culture. The origins of the language are long debated and are surrounded by multiple theories. Many believe that the language dates back to roughly 3,500 years old.

A linguist named Panini wrote a grammar guide, containing eight chapters, officially establishing it as a language. Some religious beliefs suggest that Sanskrit used to be a language of the gods and hence has no beginning or end. Scriptures mention the language to originate in the second millennium BCE, around the time when the Rig Veda was composed.

World Sanskrit Day aims at popularising and reviving this old medium of communication and promoting its use. In 2021, the government of India marked the day with a week-long celebration.

How Is The Day Celebrated?

Multiple seminars, lectures, and meetings are organised to strategize the promotion of the language across the country and around the globe. Scholars and linguists participate in several activities to celebrate the language. All India Radio and Doordarshan broadcast multiple programs dedicated to Sanskrit.

Many organisations are working for the revival of the language organise functions to fuel the momentum of their movement.

