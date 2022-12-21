World Saree Day: Celebrity Fashion Designers Who Made the Saree the Main Character

There’s something mystical about a saree. It could be the drape, the embroidery or the colour, that brightens every occasion you wear it for. The six-yards of sheer elegance has always found its place in a celebrity wardrobe and for that you got to thank Indian fashion designers and couturiers.

The beauty of a saree lies in the craftsmanship of its designer. Bespoke classic designs married to modern styling, each Indian saree has seen a number of transformations over the years. Classic styles have been taken over by pre-draped sarees, heavy embroideries are blended with applique work and so on.

From Priyanka Chopra to Janhvi Kapoor, and Paris Hilton to Victoria Beckham, the saree has travelled all across the globe. On the occasion of World Saree Day, News 18 celebrates the silhouette and the designers who put it on the global fashion map.

Manish Malhotra

When you think of sequins, Manish Malhotra is the one designer that comes to mind. Not just Bollywood divas, even international celebrities have been MM-ified this year! Recently, hotel heiress and global style icon Paris Hilton was put on the cover of a fashion magazine and looked stunning in a signature Manish Malhotra sequin pink saree with feather detailing. The designer’s iconic sequin and chikankari sarees have been adorned by Bollywood stars such as Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Vaani Kapoor among others.

Sabyasachi

Sabysachi once said that the sari is a story he will never stop telling. And no matter where we are in the world, a sari always has its place. True to his word, Sabyasachi took the Indian saree on the Cannes red carpet. Donning his creation was the effervescent star and global icon Deepika Padukone. Inspired by the Bengal tiger, the couture saree celebrated heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens. The stripes on the saree were block printed and hand embroidered by Indian craftsmen. A favourite during the wedding season, Sabyasachi sarees mirror the sentiments of an Indian bride. From tulle to organza, each saree designed under the label is a celebration of Indian couture. Celebrity brides including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ankita Lokandhe, have adorned Sabysachi sarees during their wedding functions.

Anita Dongre

Fashion is a passion and also comes with its share of compassion. Celebrating compassion in her designs is celebrity designer Anita Dongre. Anita who is a vegan and an animal lover has always been fur-free and leather-free. She’s a strong advocate for sustainability, and her brand House of Anita Dongre is PETA-certified. Sporting her luxurious and vibrant magic magpies saree set made from sustainable, vegan fabrics is the stunning star Janhvi Kapoor. A colour palette of pastel hues complementing the creative prints, each saree under the brand is an extension of Anita’s ethos which stands for sustainability, animal welfare and women empowerment.

JJ Valaya

Indian couturier JJ Valaya won the PETA India 2022 Vegan Fashion Award for the Best Vegan Fashion Moment for launching his environmentally friendly collection for his new label JJV, made using TENCEL Luxe vegan silk. JJ Valaya’s love for travel and the iconic chevron print seamlessly weaves into the sarees designed under the bridge-to-luxury line. Celebrating JJ Valaya’s sartorial vision in a black Tencel silk saree is actor Huma Qureshi. The classic saree is enhanced with tassels and accentuated with the brand’s signature chevron print. The sarees by JJ Valaya are statement makers and are a great pick for every occasion.

Suneet Varma

One of India’s foremost couturiers, Suneet Varma is a name that immortalizes glamour and timeless style. Completing 35 years in the world of fashion, Suneet’s USP has been a mix of Indian craft, romance and a mix of European and Indian inspirations. Back in 2009, supermodel Gisele Bündchen looked sexy in a magazine shoot where she adorned a green sequin sheathing classic Suneet Varma saree. Meticulous craftsmanship, a strong design sensibility and an undying love for sartorial research, the brand exudes fantasy, sexy sophistication and unadulterated femininity for the woman of today.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

The Indian couturier duo have been a favourite among celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Neetu Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Asha Parekh to name a few. Back in the day, Victoria Beckham graced the cover of a fashion magazine, draped in a classic red and gold Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree. Each saree created by the designers has been an ode to crafts and textiles of India. The remarkable craftsmanship that is present in abundance in their designs, has made them a global favourite.

