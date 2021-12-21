World Sari Day 2021: From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, It’s All About Going the Six Yards Way

When Katrina Kaif posted one of her pictures from her pre-wedding festivities, the first question that came to mind was ‘Who draped that gorgeous sari?’. In a time when breaking up with your PJs seems a bit difficult, here you have celebrities flaunting their sexy sari drapes with elan. On the occasion of World Sari Day, which falls on December 21, we take a look at what industry experts have to say about these six yards of sheer elegance and what’s hot this sari season.

Drape-preneur as people fondly call her, Dolly Jain has been in the business of draping saris for the past 15 years and has draped ensembles for celebrity brides such as Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and most recently Katrina Kaif. Calling the sari, a versatile fabric which can be draped in many ways, Dolly will soon be launching her coffee table book which will feature 365 ways of draping a sari and has also added a plus 1, for the leap year. When Dolly was given Katrina’s Sabyasachi sari to drape, initially, they wanted her to leave the shoulder pallu flowing. However, Dolly suggested that they pleat the shoulder pallu. Throwing light on the importance of a fine drape, Dolly says, “When the sari was given to me, I felt that since it already had a veil, you cannot handle two fabrics at the same time. So, what we did was we tightly pleated it on her shoulder." Katrina looked beautiful in that sari drape when she posed for photographs with her groom Vicky Kaushal.

When it comes to celebrities, experiment is key. The year 2021, saw a number of celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Genelia Deshmukh, Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, Malavika Mohanan flaunt the six yards for movie promotions and events. Be it Alia Bhatt’s traditional pure-zari kanchipuram sari in a two-tone tiffany green colour by Madhurya Creations or Malavika Mohanan’s sexy boysenberry sequinned sari by Manish Malhotra, the sari has been celebrated in various styles, colours and fabrics.

Speaking about how much saris have evolved with time, Dolly says, “Saris are making a big comeback. If you see 7-8 years ago, not only young girls but also ladies in families stopped wearing saris and opted for gowns, long kurtas etc. However, with time, everyone understood that investing in a sari is much more practical than any gown. I always encourage brides to invest in a handloom piece. A sari is a versatile fabric which can be draped in many ways. It is important to understand that if you have a preconceived notion that a sari is uncomfortable, you will never feel comfortable in it."

So, what makes the sari the most sought after this festive season? “I feel that a sari is evergreen and graceful and can be worn at any age," feels fashion designer Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor, who recently, saw Kiara Advani sport one of her georgette polka dot saris paired with a beaded blouse and belt. Giving georgette saris a sexy and glam avatar was Neeta Lulla’s sari featuring sequin panels teamed with a décolleté and multi strap back worn by actor Genelia Deshmukh.

From embroidered saris to hand painted saris, there’s something for everyone. However, the perception many have about a draping a sari is something Dolly wants to change. “People think draping is…four pins yaha lagaya waha lagaya and draping is done. It is not like that at least for me… I take care what is the gentry, what is the body language, is she a sari person or not, what rituals is she going for. A drape artist should consider all these factors before giving a bride a drape idea."

Whatever may be the reason or the season, saris have always been the go-to look for all things festive. This Christmas, giving the traditional kasavu a festive twist is fashion designer Sreejith Jeevan. Speaking about including the sari in the Christmas collection, Sreejith says, “Saris have become one of the most versatile pieces to play with, whatever be the season. The flexibility with which it can slip into the flavour of the season is what makes it so appealing. This year we made kasavu saris in red and green and they make the perfect ensemble for Christmas."

Whether you opt for a pre-stitched sari or go for a traditional drape, wear it with smile! Because whatever may be the drape, it’s your sari tale to share.

