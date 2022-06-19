World Sauntering Day 2022: All You Need to Know

WORLD SAUNTERING DAY 2022: Being part of the fast-paced urban lifestyle has rarely given us all a moment to pause and give a thought to our lifestyle health and wellness. Time and again, we have decided to inculcate healthy habits, start exercising, or at least indulge in simple walking daily, but it is almost impossible for most of us to take out time from our busy schedule and be part of any of these activities.

Luckily we have a specific day set aside, which reminds people, in general, to slow down and enjoy life as opposed to rushing through it. One of the most fun-filled days of the year, World Sauntering Day is celebrated every year on June 19. It urges all to slow down for a day and take a leisurely walk.

Time and again the experts have suggested all to slow down, as most of us are rushing with our daily routines almost every day, it has been believed that slowing down for a day is also good for our mental health.

The World Sauntering Day might not be as important as other international days, but it surely holds importance in the field of fitness and wellness. The word sauntering is a verb describing a style of walking, which simply means to walk slowly and preferably amidst the cheerful nature.

Many naturalist writers in history have spoken notably about sauntering like John Burroughs and Henry David Thoreau. In 1979, World Sauntering Day was initiated by W.T. Rabe, in response to the growing popularity of jogging.

It is believed that this special day began at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in Michigan, USA. The day was created behind the idea to encourage people to settle down for a while and appreciate the world around them. In some regions, World Sauntering Day is celebrated on August 28.

