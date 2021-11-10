World Science Day for Peace and Development 2021: Theme, History and Significance Amid COVID-19

Every year since 2002, World Science Day for Peace and Development is observed on November 10. This day is dedicated to the importance of science in keeping the fabric of society intact and flourishing. The COVID-19 pandemic made the world realize things that were actually important for the survival of humankind. For instance, people learnt the importance of helping each other for the better functioning of society.

Another aspect that established its importance was science. Although it is almost impossible to be oblivious to the existence of science in society, the importance of science in our daily lives was rejuvenated in the pandemic. The phenomenon that the pandemic fuelled is exactly why World Science Day for Peace and Development came into existence.

>World Science Day for Peace and Development: History

It all started at the World Conference on Science in Budapest in 1999. The conference sowed the seed of a mentality, more than an organization that concreted the concept of commitment; towards science, its application, and the positivity reflected on society because of it. The use of scientific knowledge to attain humanistic and materialistic goals was brought under the spotlight.

Since its proclamation by UNESCO in 2001, this day has triggered multiple projects and programmes that led to fruitful and favourable results. Development by ruthless use of resources was side-lined, and sustainability became a mainstream vision. Finally, on November 10, 2002, the day was celebrated worldwide, and included participants from all kinds of organizations and professions.

>World Science Day for Peace and Development: Significance

The observance of World Science Day for Peace and Development commemorates the journey that has been covered and the path forward. The bricks of purpose that the path is made of are as important as the path itself. Highlighting the role of science in constructing a sustainable society, promotion of methods dipped deep in science and their usage to achieve peace and facing the challenges in the journey with commitment and focus, are some of the purposes attached to this day.

We all know that science is the foundation of information and knowledge. Therefore, making society more aware and informed is also one of the aims of observing this day.

>World Science Day for Peace and Development: Theme

After two decades of acknowledging the World Science Day for Peace and Development, the world was hit by the pandemic, and the aims that the day entailed became necessary realizations. As a result, the theme for the World Science Day for Peace and Development, 2020 was decided as ‘Science for and with Society in dealing with the global pandemic.’

As dark as the black swan event of 2020 was, it still had a silver lining since people organically became cognizant, and the purpose of this day acted as a cherry on top.

Now that the world is healing from the pandemic-induced wounds, the theme for this year targets the bigger evil that awaits us, Climate Change. ‘Building Climate-ready Communities,’ as a purpose, will be celebrated this year to highlight the importance of being climate-conscious and fixing the deteriorating health of our beloved planet.

Our responsibility is to nurture this plant that represents a more immense purpose in our lives. Happy World Science Day for Peace and Development!

