World Soil Day 2022: What’s Sadhguru Doing to Save Soil? Know About The Movement

WORLD SOIL DAY 2022: Jagdish Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, has been rallying for the cause of saving soil for over two decades. Earlier this year, his movement for protecting the soil became more potent than ever as the “Save Soil" campaign was launched in full-swing. Sadhguru aimed to bring together people worldwide to stand up for soil health. Increasing the organic content in cultivable soil through policy advocacy and interactions with world leaders formed a large chunk of the movement.

Sadhguru even travelled across the world for the cause. To raise global awareness about the critical situation of soil, Sadhguru had set out on a motorbike journey covering 27 countries and a distance of 30,000 kilometres in March this year. His journey, which had begun in London, culminated in Coimbatore in June. During this journey, individuals were also called upon to sign up to be an “Earth Buddy". This entailed spending 10 minutes every day to the soil.

Apart from raising awareness, the initiative is aimed at inspiring about 4 billion people to support policy redirections to safeguard, nurture, and sustain soils. The idea is that when citizens participate in significant numbers, the ecological issue would become an electoral issue and incentivise political action. Save Soil movement is looking for policy direction to raise and maintain the organic content of the soil to a minimum of 3 to 6 percent.

Another part of the movement is the Soil Revitalization - Global Policy Draft & Solutions Handbook. The handbook strives to present practical and scientific solutions that governments can put into action to revitalise the soil.

Isha outreach, under Sadhguru’s Isha foundation, is also helping relay the message of the Save Soil campaign. The campaign has been launched in collaboration with United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), the only legally binding international agreement that has linked development to sustainable land management.

