World Soil Day 2022: Top 10 Quotes by Sadhguru on Soil Conservation

WORLD SOIL DAY 2022: December 5 is marked as World Soil Day to raise global awareness about healthy soil thereby shedding light on the efficient way to sustainably manage soil resources. In modern times, soil degradation has become a massive problem that’s associated with global climate change and the decline in the condition of the soil.

What adds to the issue is the negligence of environmental problems by many industries leading to the mismanagement of agricultural land. To address the alarming problem on the global platform, World Soil Day emphasizes how the degradation of soil affects terrestrial fauna, reduces organic matter, and also results in a decline in soil fertility.

Many prominent leaders have taken the baton to not only illuminate the issue but also to spearhead a campaign about soil conservation. One such person is the Indian spiritual leader, Sadhguru, who launched the global Save Soil effort this year.

Advertisement

The environmental initiative was organized through his Isha foundation. Sadhguru spoke to the leaders of 195 countries and presented his soil movement at United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

For promoting his global initiative which is termed ‘Journey to Save Soil’, the spiritual leader set off on a 100-day motorcycle journey, wherein he crossed approximately 26 countries. Throughout the motorcycle campaign, he continued to advocate bringing back organic matter to agricultural processes through natural means.

On World Soil Day 2022, here’s a look at few quotes by Sadhguru on soil conversation:

Soil is not our property; it has come to us as a legacy, and we must pass it on to future generations. The Save Soil movement is a love affair with the land and life around us, not a fight with anyone. Soil being alive is the most important thing because the strength of the soil determines the strength of every life. Right now, the most important aspect of conserving nature is the soil. If we do not stop soil degradation, the planet will not be conducive for human beings to live upon. When you are in touch with the soil, it is not just an intellectual reminder – your body is reminded in a very fundamental way that it is just a piece of earth. Agriculture can only thrive on rich soil – there is simply no other way. Regeneration of soil is the invigoration of life. A land with rich soil & abundant water is the best gift we can offer to future generations Without reversing soil degradation, there is simply no way to reconcile the rapid decline in food production with the exponential growth in population size. This is our greatest generational prerogative and most valuable legacy. Soil is the most climate-friendly element on the planet. With the recalibration of farming practices, soil can become an effective regulator of climate change. Healthy soil is the basis of all life on the planet. Without addressing the immediate need to preserve the organic content of our soil, food security will inevitably come under severe threat.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here