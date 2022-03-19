World Sparrow Day 2022: Date, Theme and Significance

WORLD SPARROW DAY 2022: House sparrows interestingly live in urban or rural settings as they are strongly associated with human habitations. World Sparrow Day is celebrated on March 20 every year. This day is observed to raise awareness and protect sparrows. Growing up, we all saw sparrows outside our houses but due to increased noise pollution, the little bird is on the verge of extinction. National Forever Society India, in collaboration Eco-Sys Action Foundation, started World Sparrow Day as an International Initiative. Many other National and International organisations across the globe also spread awareness about house sparrows and other birds who are on the verge of extinct.

World Sparrow Day: Significance

The first World Sparrow Day was observed back in 2010, on March 10. And ever since, it is celebrated annually. Mohammed Dilawar, who made efforts to raise awareness about the bird, founded The Nature Forever Society. For his efforts as a conservationist, he was named ‘Heroes of the Environment’ in 2008 by TIME Magazine. This day aims to inform about the significance and importance of sparrows and other birds. People celebrate this day to protect the beauty of biodiversity and nature.

On this day, organisations, conservationists and nature enthusiasts organise events, activities, and functions to encourage people to contribute to the cause and bring the world together. This day provides a platform for people who work on conservation by collaborating and exchanging ideas. This day provides a meeting ground for people from all around the world.

World Sparrow Day 2022: Theme

The theme for World Sparrow Day 2021 was ‘I Love Sparrows’. Sparrows live in backyards, green patches, and metropolitan areas. Their population has been rapidly falling for two decades. This day is to educate and increase awareness. The theme for this year has not yet been declared.

