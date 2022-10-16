World Spine Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance, and Tips to Maintain Good Spinal Health

WORLD SPINE DAY 2022: Studies have shown that as many as 80% of adults will face a back problem at some point in their life. Data revealed in studies state that back pain is the leading cause of disability globally. With statistics like these, it only seems reasonable that World Spine Day is observed annually to highlight this important issue.

The event, which takes place on October 16 every year, is centred around highlighting the burden of spinal pain and disability worldwide. Every year, health professionals, public health advocates, exercise and rehabilitation experts, and scores of people on every continent take part in multiple activities to mark the day.

The World Federation of Chiropractic, in collaboration with organisations around the world, has been coordinating World Spine Day since 2008. The present edition will mark the fourteenth official World Spine Day.

World Spine Day 2022: Significance

The day highlights the significance of spinal health and well-being, with activities including the promotion of good posture, exercise, responsible lifting, and healthy working conditions.

World Spine Day 2022: Theme

The theme for 2022 will be “Every Spine Counts". People will be encouraged to take care of their spines and remain active.

Here are a few things you can do to maintain your spinal health:

Stay active. Given that most conditions of back pain respond well to physical activity, keeping mobile would be helpful. Avoid extended periods of inactivity or bed rest as sedentary lifestyle can result in deconditioning and reduced fitness, thus making the body more susceptible to back pain. Maintain proper posture by standing and sitting up straight. When working at a desk for prolonged periods, ensure that your workstation is ergonomically proper. Choose a sleeping mattress firm enough to support your spine. Avoid excessive screen use on your mobile devices, as that can result in prolonged head and neck flexion connected to back pain. Obesity has been linked with increased back pain. Keeping weight in check and consuming a healthy diet can help prevent or reduce spinal pain. Smoking impairs blood flow, leading to oxygen and nutrient deprivation in spinal tissues. Quitting smoking can help back pain issues in the long term.

