World Standards Day 2021: Theme, History, Significance and All You Need To Know

World Standards Day, also called International Standards Day, is celebrated globally on October 14 every year. The day is marked to raise awareness about the importance of standardization in the global economy among the consumers, regulators and industry. From the capability to travel efficiently, to accessing fresh water, cleaner energy and ensuring standard safety and security measures, the day is dedicated to the importance of implementation of globally acceptable technical standards. Know about the theme, history, significance of World Standards Day 2021

World Standards Day: History

World Standard Day was first created on October 14, 1946 in the presence of well-known experts and delegates from around 25 countries in London. The event was attended by international standards bodies like ISO (the International Organization for Standardization), IEC (the International Electrotechnical Commission), and ITU (the International Telecommunication Union). However, the day was first celebrated in 1970 by Faruk Sunter, the then President of IES (International Organization for Standardization) to facilitate standardization in the industrial sectors.

World Standards Day 2021: Theme

Every year World Standards Day has a specific theme dedicated to it. Last year, it was ‘Protecting the Planet with Standards,’ while in the year 2019, the theme for World Standards Day was ‘Video standards create a global stage’. The theme for World Standard Day 2021 is ‘Standards for sustainable development goals- a shared vision for a better future’.

World Standards Day 2021: Significance

The day is celebrated worldwide to appreciate the efforts of the technical communities who contribute to creating internationally acceptable standards. These ‘standards’ are built and acclaimed through a scientific process of technical documentation. The member countries pledge to make the world a better place to live in on this day and work towards building smart cities with international standards.

