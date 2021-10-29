World Stroke Day 2021: Here's What Doctor Advises to Reduces Risk of Heart Diseases

A human suffers a stroke when the blood supply of the brain is interrupted or reduced. The reasons behind stroke are unhealthy food habits, obesity, and lack of exercise, etc. To highlight the high rate of stroke and raise awareness regarding prevention and treatment of the condition, World Stroke Day is observed on October 29 every year.

On this day, events are organised to raise awareness on the causes, effects and treatment of stroke worldwide. The annual event is spearheaded by the World Stroke Organisation, which declared stroke a public health emergency in 2010.

In an interview with News18, Dr Manjinder Sandhu, Director Cardiology at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, Haryana talked about the reasons for the increasing cases of heart stroke, effects and ways to reduce the risk of stroke.

“Most heart disease-prone patients in the world are found in our country. Our genetics and bad cholesterol are mainly responsible for this. High-stress level, diabetes, rapid migration of people from villages to cities and changing lifestyle are also responsible for an increase in heart disease cases," he said.

“Ten-fifteen years ago, we’d see heart disease cases mostly among the elderly or people, who have crossed the age of 45. But, now the situation is that 25 to 30 percent of heart attack patients are such, whose age is either between 40 and 45 or less than 40. Stress, eating fast food, cigarettes and alcohol have also made the lifestyle of the youth completely unhealthy," he added.

Dr Manjinder said that excessive exercising in the gym without proper training can also cause heart attack and hence one should take proper training for doing exercises.

Furthermore, Dr Manjinder said everybody should increase the component of fresh fruits and vegetables in their diet to reduce the risk of strokes.

“Healthy stuff like fibre-fruits and vegetables should be in our food. People, who eat non-vegetarian food, should avoid red meat," he said.