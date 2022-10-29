World Stroke Day 2022: Quotes, Messages and Slogan to Share With Your Loved Ones

WORLD STROKE DAY 2022: Every year on October 29, World Stroke Day is observed with the aim of raising awareness about stroke, its prevention and treatment. The day is also an occasion to encourage people to live a healthy life to avoid the condition while offering better care for the survivors.

A stroke can affect anyone, regardless of age. However, it can be avoided to a large extent. The underlying causes of a stroke include gender elements, genetics, hereditary factors, and medical history. One of the best ways to observe this day is by getting a full body checkup and adopting a healthy lifestyle to keep the disease at bay.

On the occasion of World Stroke Day, let’s have a look at some quotes, messages and slogans.

World Stroke Day 2022: Quotes

1. “The secret of your success is found in your daily routine" -John Maxwell

2. “Start thinking wellness, not illness" - Kate Allatt

3. “In order to love who you are, you cannot hate the experiences that shaped you" - Andrea Dykstra

4. “Do what you have to do until you can do what you want to do" - Oprah Winfrey

World Stroke Day 2022: Messages

5. The occasion of World Stroke Day reminds each one of us that we need to take extra care of our heart. Warm wishes on this special day.

6. Wishing everyone a World Stroke Day. Heart needs our love and care to stay healthy and free from blockages. Take care of it.

7. On the occasion of World Stroke Day, I wish that you work towards your heart to always keep it happy and healthy. Warm wishes on World Stroke Day to you.

8. We must all stand up and fight against stroke. We must not let a stroke take away our healthy lives. Wishing you a World Stroke Day.

9. If you don’t take care of your heart then your heart will also not take care of you. Wishing a World Stroke Day to you.

World Stroke Day: Slogans

10. “Heart attacks and strokes are inevitable, we can only pray and look after our health to keep it at bay."

11. “Life is precious and a stroke should not be able to take away this precious gift from you."

12. “Changing your lifestyle and diet for a healthier heart is worth it."

13. “A stroke cannot defeat us and our willpower. Rise and take over the world. Happy world stroke day."

14. “Strokes are the reminder that you need to check on yourself if you are given a second chance."

