World Stroke Day: Here’s How You Can Prevent Stroke With Lifestyle Changes

World Stroke Day is observed on the 29th of October every year, to raise awareness about the very serious concerns of stroke, what causes it, how it can be prevented and how it should be treated. According to the World Stroke Organization, a stroke can be described as a condition where the “blood supply to the brain is disrupted", which results in oxygen starvation, brain damage, and loss of function. In most cases, it is frequently caused by a “clot in an artery supplying blood to the brain."

As such, it is of utmost importance to know a few ways in which strokes can be prevented. Factors such as managing chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney diseases, and more are crucial as well as implementing a few lifestyle changes to remain healthy. Read on to know more.

Eat lots of fresh fruits and vegetables

While it’s a universal fact that fresh fruits and vegetables contain important vitamins and antioxidants, they can also help keep high blood pressure at bay. If you avoid excessive amounts of animal protein and fat, by replacing them with fresh produce, there’s a much lesser possibility of cholesterol deposits in your body, according to the World Stroke organization. Another way to manage high blood pressure is to control negative emotions such as anger, which also increases blood pressure.

Quit smoking

While nicotine has been linked to occurrences of strokes across the world, the habit is extremely concerning for overall lung health. Smoking also increases the chances of contracting air-borne diseases such as the common cold and flu and more serious diseases. Nicotine smoking may also lead to an increased chance of lung cancer.

Keep yourself active

Doing some kind of exercise at least 5 times a week will not only keep you healthy and active; but will also keep dangerous concerns such as stroke away. While there is no fixed rule to how you begin your fitness journey, a brisk walk, a short run in your nearest open space, stretching, skipping and yoga are a few ways in which you can remain active.

(Disclaimer: Information presented in the article is gathered from various sources/studies. News18 doesn’t guarantee the accuracy of the facts.)

