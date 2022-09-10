World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: History, Significance, and Theme

WORLD SUICIDE PREVENTION DAY 2022: The World Suicide Prevention Day is meant to raise awareness for various ways and measures to prevent people from dying by suicide. According to the World Health Organization, roughly 7 lakh people across the globe take their own lives every year. These deaths have a profound impact on their friends and families. As a result, the number of people experiencing intense grief comes to millions.

World Suicide Prevention Day: History

The World Suicide Prevention Day started in 2003 and was established by the International Association for Suicide Prevention, in collaboration with the WHO. September 10, every year since 2003, is observed as the World Suicide Prevention Day with organisations, government, and the public collaboratively raising awareness for the cause.

Advertisement

World Suicide Prevention Day: Significance

The overall aim for the World Suicide Prevention Day is to focus on the ways and measures to prevent suicide and create awareness about mental health. Each person, playing the roles of a parent, a child, a sibling, a friend, or a colleague, can reach out to people struggling and create a safe environment.

The day highlights the importance of setting suicide prevention as a priority agenda in the public health category. The day stands for the motion that no matter the size of contribution, it is enough to make a change in someone’s life.

World Suicide Prevention Day 2022: Theme

The theme for the World Suicide Prevention Day is a triennial theme that is applicable from 2021 to 2023. So for the year 2022, the theme is same as 2022, which is “Creating hope through action."

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here