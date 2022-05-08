World Thalassemia Day 2022: Things You Should Know As Parents of Children Suffering From Thalassemia

World Thalassemia Day is observed on May 8 every year and aims to spread awareness about thalassemia – a genetic disorder that causes abnormality in the levels of haemoglobin in the blood. The disease generally occurs during birth and is divided into two categories – Thalassemia Major and Thalassemia Minor.

While the patients suffering from Thalassemia Minor are only the carrier and can lead a normal life, Thalassemia Major patients require to get blood transfusion after 6 months of being born or get a bone marrow transplant.

The disease is prevalent in children and it is highly unlikely that it develops in later parts of life. Even if it does, a patient will suffer only from Thalassemia Minor.

On World Thalassemia Day, let’s talk about things that you should know if you’re a parent and your child is suffering from thalassemia.

Genetic disorder

Thalassemia is a genetic disorder that is quite common in India. Get checked

It is important for people to get checked if they are Thalassemia Minor. In case one parent is a Thalassemia Minor, then there are 25 percent chances that the child will be a minor case of thalassemia. If both are tested positive for Thalassemia Minor, then chances increase to 50 percent. Reach out for support

In case your child is diagnosed with Thalassemia Major, it can be taxing and challenging. Make sure you have a robust medical team. Never refrain from reaching out for support. Look for other families with thalassemia-ridden kids. Be positive

Help your child gain a positive perspective on life and talk about the opportunities, rather than the limitations in life. Get iron tests done

Most kids suffering from thalassemia go through acute iron deficiency. Make sure to get your child undergo iron tests. In case deficiency is prevalent, give your child iron supplements. No need to worry

If your child is a Thalassemia Minor, then you do not need to worry as your child will lead a normal life and experience no organ failure.

