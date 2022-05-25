World Thyroid Awareness Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD THYROID AWARENESS DAY 2022: World Thyroid Day is observed on May 25 to promote awareness and understanding of thyroid diseases, their symptoms, prevention, and treatments. The day came into existence in 2008 on a proposal by the European Thyroid Association (ETA). As per a report by

Public Health Update, globally, more than 200 million people are estimated to

be dealing with thyroid disorders and 50 percent of these cases remain

undiagnosed.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS World Thyroid Day 2019: Here are 5 Tips for a Healthy Thyroid

A butterfly-shaped gland in the neck, the thyroid gland, is among the largest endocrine glands in the body. It produces hormones that influence critical body functions and regulate metabolism.

The most common types of thyroid disorder include hypothyroidism (abnormally decreased thyroid activity), hyperthyroidism (abnormally increased thyroid activity), thyroiditis (inflammation of the thyroid gland) and thyroid cancer and these are often caused by iodine deficiency.

World Thyroid Awareness Day: History

May 25 was officially adopted as World Thyroid Day during the Annual General Meeting prior to the European Thyroid Association (ETA) congress in September 2007. The date of May 25 also marks the anniversary of ETA’s foundation in 1965. Hence, it was chosen to be as a day dedicated to creating awareness about thyroid disorders.

World Thyroid Awareness Day: Theme

There’s no separate theme for World Thyroid Day this year. However, for Thyroid Awareness Week observed between May 22 and 28, Thyroid Federation international has announced the theme, “It’s not you. It’s your thyroid." The theme focused on making sure that people understand the most common symptoms of thyroid disorders and take necessary steps to cure it.

Advertisement

World Thyroid Awareness Day: Significance

While the initial signs of thyroid disorders may not appear to pose threat, they can lead to greater complications, if left unattended. World Thyroid Day aims to educate people about common symptoms and check the advancement of thyroid disorders. The day is dedicated to thyroid patients and to all others who are committed to the study and treatment of thyroid diseases worldwide.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.