World Tourism Day 2022: Date, Location, Theme, and Significance

WORLD TOURISM DAY 2022: As the world returned to normalcy, the urge to travel and explore places has gained momentum among travelers. Every tourist adds importance and value to the tourism sector of that place, which financially helps other communities and the economy at large. On World Tourism Day today, we take a look at how tourism can be a transformational force for a country.

World Tourism Day: Date

Every year since 1980, on September 27, World Tourism Day is observed all across the world. This date coincides with the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Statutes on September 27, 1970.

World Tourism Day: Significance

The significance of World Tourism Day is to raise awareness about the importance of tourism and how it affects the socio-cultural, political, and economic sectors of a country and the international community.

Tourism helps provide employment to millions of people to an extent that few countries are completely dependent on the tourism sector for financial stability. While traveling to different countries, it is important for tourists to consider sustainability so that they don’t ruin the location’s ecosystem and maintain a harmonious balance with nature.

World Tourism Day: Location, Theme

This year’s official celebrations will take place in Bali, Indonesia. Post-Covid, the tourism sector is thriving and is now a high priority of not only governments but also international organizations across the globe. The theme for 2022 is ‘Rethinking Tourism’ and will be highlighting the tourism sector being recognized as an important pillar for development.

This means the celebration will be an opportunity to focus on how tourism can put people on first priority and bring together the governments, businesses and local communities to promote a sustainable and inclusive tourism.

On September 27, 1970, the Statutes of the UNWTO were adopted. The adoption of these Statutes is considered to be an important milestone in tourism. The day raises awareness and promotes the idea of improving tourism competitiveness, tourism’s contribution to poverty reduction and development, and building partnerships.

