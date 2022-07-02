World UFO Day 2022: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

WORLD UFO DAY 2022: Do aliens exist? This question has been puzzling mankind for a long time leading to various theories and speculations. Connected to this thread, is the theory that suggests the existence of Unidentified Flying Objects, popularly known as UFOs.

In order to raise awareness and bring attention to these, July 2 is observed as World UFO Day. The presence of alien life is primarily argued with by UFOs and as a result, a considerable number of people are very interested in exploring the depths of this concept, if not believe in it.

The World UFO Day provides an opportunity to these explorers and enthusiasts to discuss, decode, and deduce multiple theories related to UFOs.

World UFO Day: History

The World UFO Day commemorates two important days which are the first widely reported UFO sightings in the world. The first sighting was reported on June 24, 1947, when an aviator named Kenneth Arnold claimed to have seen what looked like a flying saucer. This sighting shaped the narrative of the UFO with a disk being the widely accepted appearance.

The second major incident under the UFO talk was at Roswell, New Mexico, on July 2. A ranch owner named William Brazel woke up to find debris scattered around his pasture. The debris was believed to have fallen from a UFO crash. The incident became the front-page news in the Roswell Daily Record. The World UFO Day marks these events that sparked curiosity on alien life.

World UFO Day: Significance

The day is observed to acknowledge all the theories that are associated with UFOs, although there is no conclusive evidence to support the sightings. On this day, space enthusiasts run their imagination wild and have themed parties. Many go on investigative hunts and research in hopes of finding evidence of UFOs.

Recently, the residents of San Diego witnessed mysterious lights in the sky. Social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the moving lights attached to claims of it being a UFO. The San Diego Police Department, however, says that the mysterious lights were flares being used for military exercises.

