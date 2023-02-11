HAPPY WORLD UNANI DAY 2023: The day commemorates Hakim Ajmal Khan’s contribution to the growth of Unani medicine in India and throughout the world. World Unani Day is observed on February 11 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of social reformer and renowned Unani scholar Hakim Ajmal Khan, widely regarded as the pioneer of Unani medicine in India. Hakim Ajmal Khan, who was born on February 11, 1868, was an educator, a Unani physician, and the founder of scientific study in the Unani system of medicine.

The day commemorates Hakim Ajmal Khan’s contribution to the growth of Unani medicine in India and throughout the world. World Unani Day honours the illustrious scholar while raising public awareness of the use of Unani remedies in healthcare.

World Unani Day: History and Significance

The establishment of the Unani medical system in India was significantly shaped by Hakim Ajmal Khan. He had a keen interest in the growth and advancement of the Unani system of medicine and established three significant institutions, including the Central College in Delhi, the Hindustani Dawakhana, and the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College, also known as Tibbia College, located in Karol Bagh, Delhi.

These institutions promoted the study and practice in the area and prevented the extinction of the Unani System of Medicine in India. The Ministry of AYUSH, in 2017 announced that his birthday to be World Unani Day in honour of his efforts.

In 2017, Hyderabad’s Central Research Institute of Unani Medicine celebrated the first World Unani Day (CRIUM). The celebration featured a CCRUM (Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine) Awards ceremony and a two-day National Seminar on Skin Diseases and Cosmetology in Unani Medicine.

The concept of AYUSH awards in several categories for the Unani system of medicine was also launched in 2018 by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM). Researchers and specialists join together through conferences held on World Unani Day to encourage the general public to also opt for Unani medicine and guide them towards good health.

World Unani Day 2023: Theme

On February 10 and 11, the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine, Ministry of AYUSH, will host an international conference on Unani medicine in a hybrid virtual mode with the theme “Unani Medicine for Public Health."

The conference’s main goal is to debate the value of using Unani medicine to treat non-communicable illnesses and other chronic conditions while also enabling public health experts to work together, think outside the box, and influence the direction of public health with Unani medicine.

