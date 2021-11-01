World Vegan Day 2021: Theme, History, and Significance

Every year on November 1, the vegan community celebrates World Vegan Day with zeal. It is a day to celebrate the custom of embracing an all-green diet that excludes dairy and animal products. People are encouraged to adopt a vegan lifestyle on World Vegan Day. According to some notable vegans, the vegan lifestyle enhances human health, protects the well-being of animals, and aids in environmental protection. The year 2021 will mark the 77 years of World Vegan Day.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VEGAN AND VEGETARIAN

Advertisement

Vegetarians are people who do not consume meat, eggs, or other animal products. Vegan, on the other hand, are vegetarians who do not consume dairy products such as milk, cheese, yogurt, paneer, and so on.

HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE OR OF THE DAY

On November 1, 1994, World Vegan Day was established to mark the golden jubilee of the UK Vegan Society and to celebrate the term “vegan." In November of 1944, the Vegan Society was formed.

Veganism is said to have existed for more than 2000 years, while vegetarianism existed for 500 years before veganism. Pythagoras, the famed Greek mathematician, and philosopher advocated for being friendly to all creatures. Buddhists, like many others, believe in veganism and would never harm an animal.

Veganism is a healthy way of living that anybody may adopt. A vegan diet has several health benefits. World Vegan Day is observed to raise awareness of the health advantages of a vegan diet and to promote it. Understanding the benefits and drawbacks of a vegan lifestyle might help one adopt a vegan diet.

WORLD VEGAN DAY CELEBRATIONS ALL AROUND THE WORLD

World Vegan Day is observed in a variety of ways throughout the world. There are small-scale carnivals, culinary festivals, and public gatherings. Stakeholders have also prepared a lot for 2021 in order for people to feel included.

In this inflation-ridden world, the Vegan Society’s ‘Live Vegan for Less’ campaign to raise awareness about inexpensive vegan cuisine is a fantastic concept.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.