World Vegan Day 2022: Five Reasons Why You Should Go Vegan For a Healthier and Happier Life

WORLD VEGAN DAY 2022: The year 2022 is about to end. With New Year around the corner, people might have also started to pen down resolutions for the upcoming year. Losing weight, adopting a healthy lifestyle, eating better, and avoiding junk, these resolutions must have crossed your head if you are health conscious. An easy way to achieve any or all of these goals is by going vegan. This does not mean that you will have to eat boring food, you can enjoy delicious and satisfying meals as well.

Here we bring five reasons why you should go vegan:

SHED SOME POUNDS

A lot of people must have shedding some extra pounds first on their list of goals for the New Year. It has been observed that vegans, on average, are up to 20 pounds lighter than the meat-eaters. While the unhealthy fad diets leave you feeling tired, vegan allows you to keep the excess fat off and hands you plenty of energy.

HEALTHY AND HAPPY

Going vegan is great for your health! It is said that people with a vegan diet are less likely to develop heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and high blood pressure as compared to meat-eaters. Vegans get all the nutrients from plants, like protein, fiber, and minerals, without consuming any meat.

Consuming meat on a regular basis can slow you down and make you sick. It can also increase your cholesterol level and saturated animal fat.

TASTY FOOD

When you go vegan, you can still eat all your ‘junk’ favorite foods, including burgers, sandwiches, and ice cream. The only difference is that you will be ditching the cruelty and cholesterol that go hand in hand when any animal is used for food.

In the last few years, the demand for vegan food has skyrocketed, therefore, companies are coming out with more delicious meat and dairy-free options. The aim is to come up with dishes, food, or meals that are healthier than their animal-derived counterparts.

SAVE THE PLANET

If you are worried about the deteriorating condition of the environment, quit eating meat right away. Consuming meat is one of the worst things you can do. You might not know but meat production is wasteful, and it causes enormous amounts of pollution.

This industry is also one of the biggest causes of climate change. You will be surprised to learn that adopting a vegan diet is more effective than switching to a ‘greener car to fight climate change.

BEST WAY TO SAVE ANIMALS

If you consume any form of meat, then don’t call yourself an animal lover. Every vegan saves nearly 200 animals per year. And we believe there is no easier way to help animals and prevent suffering. Choose plant-based foods over meat, eggs, and dairy products.

If you are ready to give it a shot, why wait for the New Year? November 1 every year is observed as World Vegan Day and there can be no better occasion to take the oath to quit animal food.

