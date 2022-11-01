World Vegan Day 2022: Vegan Cheese Is A Healthy Alternative To Dairy Cheese

Every year, World Vegan Day is celebrated on November 1, to advocate the benefits of avoiding and banning the exploitation of animals, extending our love and care to other species and the natural environment.

Most of us feel vegan food is restrictive and doesn’t allow us to indulge in all foods especially dairy. For some food is bland without cheese. But the good news is that vegan cheese is slowly entering the mainstream and is being lapped by cheese lovers.

Everything tastes better with cheese. But there is a misconception that cheese cannot be a part of vegan lifestyle as vegan diets excludes any animal based product as well as by-products of animals. Jasmine Bharucha, Founder, Katharos Foods, says, “Contrary to this misconception, there are a lot of vegan cheeses in the market, made out of nuts or soy instead of cow’s milk. Vegan cheese can be used to make a variety of delicious and scrumptious dishes. It can be substituted for any dairy cheese and tastes no different."

Vegan cheese is made of variety of nuts, most commonly cashews, almonds and macadamias. “Sometimes other plant based ingredients are also used like peas and soy. Vegan cheese is healthier option compared to regular cheese with no cholesterol and rennet," says Chef Barun Pratap Singh, Chef De Cuisine, Roseate Hotels & Resorts.

Vegan cheese is highly popular with vegan diet practitioners that include it in their salads, pizza, pasta, sandwiches, burgers, vegan based dips. Using vegan cheese, you can make pizzas, burgers, fondue, pasta, tacos, nachos, etc. You can also use it to make desserts like cheese cakes and cupcakes.

Vegan cheese is 100% dairy-free and plant-based and therefore loaded with nutrients and proteins. It is also low on emission while production hence eco-friendly. It is best alternative for people suffering from lactose allergy, have long term benefits and prevents heart disease and diabetes.

