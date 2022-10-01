World Vegetarian Day 2022: History, Significance and Wishes, Messages to Share

WORLD VEGETARIAN DAY 2022: World vegetarian day is celebrated on the first day of October. It also kickstarts Vegetarian Awareness Month. The day is commemorated to create awareness about the benefits of vegetarianism like reducing the risks of heart diseases and other health complications. Vegetarianism protects animals from animal factory farms and prevents them from the pain and horror of being slaughtered. It also reduces the greenhouse gases which are responsible for accelerating global warming and the list goes on and on.

World Vegetarian Day: History

World Vegetarian Day was established in the year 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) to highlight the surfeit of benefits of vegetarianism, including saving the lives of animals. Following this, in the year 1978, it was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union. Since then, every year on October 1, people celebrate the day all across the world.

World Vegetarian Day: Significance

The primary aim of the day is to create awareness about the multiple advantages of vegetarianism and support networks for vegetarians across the world. Animal slaughter on large scale requires a lot of water and other limited resources. The process emits methane and other greenhouse gases which are a big burden on the degrading environmental situation.

By cutting down the consumption of meat, the harmful effects on the environment can be lowered. Additionally, vegetarianism also eliminates the risk of infection, bird flu and fish-borne diseases among others. Several studies have indicated that a vegetarian diet helps in maintaining a healthier heart and decreases the risk of diabetes.

World Vegetarian Day: Wishes and Messages

You don’t become a vegetarian by force, you become one by choice…. So always make a better choice for a healthier and happier life ahead….. Happy World Vegetarian Day. Happy world vegetarian day! Let us all showcase the manifold benefits of being vegetarian to the world and inspire them to join the cause. Eat vegetarian, and stay slim, and healthy…. Happy World Vegetarian Day. On the occasion of World Vegetarian Day, always remember that food is not only about taste but is also about healthy living and one choice can impact your whole life. The only thing that can keep this planet safe and protected for the upcoming generations is a vegetarian diet. Go ahead and start trying it today. - Happy World Vegetarian Day!

