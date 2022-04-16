World Voice Day 2022: Inspirational Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

World Voice Day is marked on April 16 every year around the world. This day is celebrated for spreading awareness and knowledge about the importance of voice in our daily lives. It also motivates people to make use of the gift of voice and practice good voice habits. We often tend to avoid problems with voice while we take medication for other health issues. The voice is highly impacted by drinking, smoking, shouting, among other means.

On World Voice Day 2022, here are some inspirational quotes that you can share with your loved ones:

“I’m going to save my public voice largely for the issues where I have some depth"- Bill Gates

“We often refuse to accept an idea merely because the tone of voice in which it has been expressed is unsympathetic to us"- Friedrich Nietzsche

“If you hear a voice within you say ‘you cannot paint,’ then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced"-Vincent Van Gogh

“It only takes one voice, at the right pitch, to start an avalanche"- Dianna Hardy

“The most successful politician is he who says what the people are thinking most often in the loudest voice"- Theodore Roosevelt

“Words mean more than what is set down on paper. It takes the human voice to infuse them with deeper meaning"-Maya Angelou

“The message behind the words is the voice of heart"- Rumi

“The human voice is the organ of soul"- Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

“Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice"- Steve Jobs

“A good voice is not so important. It’s more important to sound really unique"- Stephen Malkmus.

