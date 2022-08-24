World Water Week 2022: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD WATER WEEK 2022: World Water Week is an international, week-long, global conference that takes place in late August or early September, in Stockholm. Issues concerning freshwater are discussed on this day. The week is also taken as an opportunity to discuss and accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG6); which is about clean water and sanitation for all. This year, World Water Week started on August 23 and will continue till September 1. Below, we look at the theme, history, significance and celebration.

World Water Week 2022: Theme

The theme for World Water Week 2022 is “Seeing the Unseen: The Value of Water." The theme will look at three main areas, which are, the value of water among people and for development; the value of water with respect to nature and climate change; and the economic and financial value of water.

The World Water Week 2022 will be held in a hybrid format. Delegates can join both in person in Stockholm or virtually. August 23-25 will be online. There will be six main sessions held between August 23 to September 1. These sessions will address and explore issues such as SDG6, groundwater management, World Toilet Day 2023, the joint importance of water and sanitation in various aspects of human societal development, the role of developing nations and 2023’s UN Water Conference.

World Water Week: History

In 1991, a public water festival was held in Stockholm city to celebrate the fact that it was again possible for them to fish and swim in the city. As part of this festival, a water conference was held, named Stockholm Water Symposium, attended by leading scientists. It is this symposium which became World Water Week.

World Water Week: Significance

World Water Week is the leading conference on water issues tied to global development issues. The discussions among attendees of the event help participating entities take proper action regarding water issues. Those who work in related fields, especially governments and international organisations, meet here. They gain more knowledge and coordinate and develop smart solutions to address the water issues worldwide.

