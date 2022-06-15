World Wind Day 2022: What is Wind Energy? History and Significance

WORLD WIND DAY 2022: World Wind Day, also known as Global Wind Day, is observed on June 15. The day is celebrated to realise, address, and execute wind energy and the possibilities it brings along for the future. Energy enjoys the top shelf when it comes to keeping the civilisation alive and intact. Humans have, for decades, utilised fossil fuel, a form of a non-renewable resource, to produce energy.

Gradually, this resource is depleting and is rapidly headed towards an end. As a result, keen attention is gained to clean and renewable energy sources and wind in one of them. Wind energy has the potential to completely reshape the energy systems that the world survives on. To increase the knowledge about wind energy and its applications, World Wind Day came into existence.

World Wind Day: History

Wind Europe, formerly known as the European Wind Energy Association, is an association based in Brussels which initiated the Global Wind Day in 2007. Two years after organising the first Wind Day, in 2009, Wind Europe joined forces with the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and catapulted the initiative on a global level.

World Wind Day: Significance

The world has taken climate change as a crucial challenge as it entered a new decade. Efforts to limit global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius can be seen throughout the globe. Major countries are pledging to limit carbon emissions and aiming towards net-zero emissions.

In such a scenario, wind has flown in as one of the most useful resources to reach the global goal. Both offshore and onshore winds are being brought to use to produce energy. Observing the Global Wind Day every year will ensure that humans do not deter from the path that needs to be followed for sustaining in the future.

What is Wind Energy?

Wind energy is the use of wind to produce mechanical or electrical power. Wind power is one of the fastest-growing technologies under the umbrella of renewable energy. The kinetic motion produced by the wind is converted to electrical energy by the use of a motor shaft and a generator.

