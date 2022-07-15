World Youth Skills Day 2022: Government Skill Training Schemes and Initiatives

WORLD YOUTH SKILS DAY 2022: The youth forms the backbone of any nation and is instrumental in shaping a better future for the country. Hence, equipping young people with valuable skills becomes crucial. Highlighting the necessity, the United Nations marks World Youth Day annually on July 15.

In India, the central government has taken several measures and ensured that the youth acquires necessary skills through development programs, apprenticeship programs and more.

Various schemes and initiatives have been launched by the government with an aim to encourage youth to take up skills and become eligible for the career opportunities ahead. Some of the schemes are listed below.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)

This scheme was launched in 2015 to promote skill development among the youth of the country. It offers a short-duration skills training to the youth who are also given placement assistance at the end of their certification program. The main objectives of the scheme is to make the youth employable through skill training, increase the productivity of existing workforce and align skill training with the needs of the country. Advanced Vocational Training Scheme (AVTS)

Under the AVTS scheme, the training in some selected areas is given through short-term modular courses that have durations of one to six weeks. These are tailor-made courses that are designed to meet the industrial needs of the country. Workers are trained in facilities and institutions called National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) and are equipped with valuable skills. https://dgt.gov.in/AVTS Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS)

This scheme provides training courses to the youth through a network of Industrial Training Institutes (ITI). It is aimed at the ensuring availability of skilled workers in different trades for the domestic industry and reducing employment among the younger generation. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKK)

This scheme was launched under the Indian government‘s Skill India Mission. It is geared toward establishing state-of-the-art and aspirational model training centre in every district of the country. The centres, named Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras, offer industry-driven courses to people with a focus on employability. Skill Strength for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE)

The STRIVE government scheme was launched with assistance from the World Bank. It is aimed at bringing reforms in institutions and improving the quality and market relevance of the skill development training programs in the long term vocational training. It has been launched to strengthen institutions and enable them to deliver quality skill development training.

