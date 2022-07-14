World Youth Skills Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

WORLD YOUTH SKILLS DAY 2022: World Youth Skills Day is celebrated every year on July 15. The sole purpose of this day is to provide essential skills to youngsters around the globe so that they can get employment. The day helps in disseminating awareness about the importance of skills in getting good work opportunities.

World Youth Skills Day 2022 takes place at a time when all nations are still working on socio-economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, it can serve as a platform for the economic benefits that nations can accomplish by training the young.

The theme for this year is Transforming youth skills for the future.

World Youth Skills Day: History

The United Nations General Assembly declared July 15 as World Youth Skills Day in December 2014. The objective was to improve socio-economic conditions for today’s youth and addressing the challenge of unemployment. Since the inception of World Youth Skills Day, it has facilitated interaction among young people, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, businesses, governments, and development partners.

World Youth Skills Day: Significance

This day is significant as it provides a better opportunity for employment, higher income levels, and lifelong learning to the new generation. The World Youth Skills Day encourages the elimination of gender inequality and ensures disadvantaged people have access to resources.

The ideal way to observe World Youth Skills Day will be to reflect, brainstorm, and debate how we can meet the skilling needs of countries like India, which has a rapidly growing working population.

