World's Only Floating Post Office Is In Service For 200 Years. Find Out The Location

If you are someone who has grown up in the era of WhatsApp messages, Instagram and emails, it is unlikely that you’ve sent your loved one a letter. Do you remember the last time you went to a post office? Until a decade ago writing and receiving letters was romanticized as one of the most beautiful feelings.

With the advent of modern means of communication, writing letters has become a fledgling art. In an Instagram post, actor and travel blogger Shenaz Treasury shared her experience of her visit to the famous floating Post office that is located in Srinagar. Interestingly, this post office is 200 years old. People from all around the world come here to collect stamps as it floats on the western edge of the Dal lake.

The post office had preserved the old stamps and converted a room into a museum which was unfortunately destroyed in the floods of 2014. All letters sent from here bear a special seal of a shikara with a boatman on it. The post office was inaugurated in 2011 by the then chief minister of the state Omar Abdullah along with Sachin Pilot who was the Minister of State for communications and IT.

For those unaware, the Hikkim post office in Spiti Valley is believed to be the highest post office in the world. We also have the Vanuatu post office on Hideaway Island, which is the only underwater post office. This post office was officially opened for business in May 2003.

The Dakshin Gangotri post office located in Dakshin Gangotri was built in 1984. However, in 1990, the post office had to be decommissioned as half of it got buried under ice. It was then shifted to the new permanent research base in Maitri. Nearly 10,000 letters were posted and cancelled in its first year of establishment.

