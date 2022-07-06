Worried About Baby Hiccups? Take A Look At The Remedies

Hiccups can happen to anyone including babies. While adults can stay relaxed while getting hiccups, they do get worried when their child starts to get them. There is also a myth that if someone is getting hiccups, then it means that a person is missing them wholeheartedly. However, there is no proven scientific reason behind the same.

Children feel that they are getting hiccups due to hunger, however, the clear cause behind getting hiccups in children is yet to be revealed. A child’s eating habits can also cause hiccups.

According to Verywell family, it is normal for children to have hiccups. According to the experts, hiccups start when the nerve that connects the brain to the diaphragm gets closed due to many different things.

Children start to get hiccups even before they are born. According to the researchers, newborns spend about two and a half percent of the twenty-four hours in hiccups. As children grow, the problem of hiccups begins to decrease.

What are the causes of hiccups?

There can be many reasons behind children having hiccups. If the child is overfed, his/her stomach starts to swell and the diaphragm suddenly starts to spread or swell. Many times, the reason behind hiccups is this. Many times, children eat in a hurry, due to which the food gets stuck in the food pipe. This is also one of the reasons for getting hiccups.

How to prevent hiccups in children?

1. Usually, hiccups stop on their own and with time.

2. Feed the child in small quantities and don’t overfeed them.

3. If the hiccups don’t stop, put some sugar in their mouth. This will prevent hiccups.

4. While drinking milk or any liquid, make the child sit straight and not in a bent position.

Follow these remedies and prevent children from getting constant hiccups.

