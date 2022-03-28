Worried About Cakey Make-up During Summers? Follow These Tips to Make Your Makeup Last Longer

Summers are here and it’s time to ace that dress you have been waiting to wear for a long time. The trickiest part is to pull off the perfect make-up with it without making it look too much. Summers are often challenging for people who wear makeup regularly. With sweat, heat, dust and extreme weather conditions, makeup breaks down easily. It makes the face look cakey. So, if you have similar worries while applying your favourite products on your face this season, we are here to give you some tips to ace the summer make-up look.

Less is more

Make-up is a step-by-step process and requires multiple products to be applied one after the other. However, when it comes to summers, the rule is to keep it minimal. Skip the foundation and just use concealer. Use a tinted moisturiser and some nude lipstick shades to complete the look. Lesser products you’ll use, the lesser the chances of it running out.

Sunscreen is must

The harsh sun rays during Summers can burn our skin. One rule which everyone must abide by during any season is using sunscreen. Use an SPF 30 or above sun protection cream. Not just from the sun, it’ll also provide you with a base for your make-up so that it doesn’t get watery with sweat.

Go with waterproof products

Sweat is one of the major reasons for ruining make-up. To prevent it from ruining your look, you should opt for waterproof products that’ll not wash off with sweat.

Shine with bronzer, not shimmer

Avoid luminous products for the extra-shiny look. Shimmers add sparkle to your look but it makes the face shine even more with sweat. Instead, one should go for powdered bronzers which blend with the skin and do not slip away with sweat and heat.

Always use a setting spray

If you want long-lasting make-up without it becoming cakey and unpleasant, then you must use a setting spray. It keeps the make-up in place and is least likely to make the make-up wash off with time.

