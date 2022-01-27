Worried About Digestive Health? Try These Tips

Digestion helps to absorb nutrients and eliminates waste from our food. However, for a number of reasons, many people have digestive issues. And, one of the major reasons is bad eating habits due to which a few also suffer from bloating, cramps, gas, stomach discomfort, diarrhoea, and constipation.

It is important to have a balanced diet in order to keep your digestion in good shape. Here are five easily available food items which you can include in your daily diet to help improve your digestion.

>Papaya:

Eating papaya can improve your digestion to a great extent. Papaya is a good source of many other nutrients like fibre and protein which helps in maintaining proper digestion and gives relief from problems like gas and constipation.

>Ginger:

Ginger plays a key role in maintaining digestion. It is rich in many types of nutrients, which not only gives relief from gut issues like gas and indigestion but also helps in making immunity strong.

>Chia seeds:

Including chia seeds in daily diet can help maintain proper digestion as well as control weight. Chia seeds are rich in fibre which helps prevent problems like constipation and indigestion.

>Apple:

You can also include apples in your diet to keep your digestion better. It gives you quick relief from problems like gas, indigestion. Actually, apple is rich in many other nutrients like protein, fibre and vitamins, which also gives many more benefits to health.

>Fennel seeds:

Fennel seeds are helpful in improving digestion. Not only digestion is maintained, but it also works as an effective mouth freshener.

