Worried About Late Pregnancy? Know About Egg Freezing and How Much it Costs

In recent times, the number of women getting pregnant in their 20s has declined. More and more women choose to be mothers later in life for various reasons, including career and late marriage. Hence, the birth patterns have also changed. As we all know it’s easier to get pregnant in the 20s than in the late 30s or 40s. This is because fertility declines with age. Most women enter menopause in their late 40s or early 50s, and in the perimenopausal years, declining fertility makes it very difficult to conceive a child. This is where egg freezing comes in handy. This medical procedure allows women to become pregnant later in life without major complications.

Egg freezing:

Egg freezing allows a woman to get pregnant even after the right age of pregnancy has passed. It’s a medical procedure in which a doctor gives a woman a thorough examination, according to Medical News Today. If the egg retention rate is low, the chances of getting pregnant from those eggs are also low. Therefore, even women can be treated before egg retrieval. Once the egg is completely healthy and ready for conception, the doctor will carefully remove it. This process is so subtle that it is done through small operations. Underneath, the eggs are removed with a very thin needle and frozen at subzero temperatures.

Time period:

Females can freeze eggs for 10-15 years. Until then, the egg remains the same as it was in the ovary. If a woman wants to become a mother in the future, she will fertilise an egg through IVF technology and introduce this fertilized egg into the woman’s body.

Perfect age for egg freezing:

Generally, the fertile age for women is between 20-30 years. After that, female fertility begins to decline. However, this does not mean that women cannot conceive after 30 years. But sometimes complications are seen in women after 30, so it is best to be done with the 30s.

Cost of egg freezing:

According to a report in India Today, egg freezing costs more than Rs 1.5 lakh in India.

Benefits of egg freezing:

Egg freezing is beneficial for those women who want to have a baby late in their life. Also, egg freezing is a better option for women who have genetic diseases, cancer, other infections, or organ failure.

