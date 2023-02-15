Nowadays more and more people are experiencing premature greying of hair. If the hair turns white after a certain age then it is considered normal. But greying of hair these days can also be noticed among children. When this happens, not only their anxiety level increase, but their confidence level also drops. So whenever you see this, you must immediately contact a doctor.

Premature greying of hair among kids can be caused due to carelessness in eating, genetic problems, family history, thyroid, stress, excessive use of shampoos, iron deficiency and other factors, as per some studies. Apart from this, it can also be caused due to the deficiency of Vitamin B12, copper and zinc in the body. So if you notice such greying hair among your children, it can also be reduced by adopting some home remedies.

Today let’s take a look at the home remedies to stop the premature greying of hair among kids.

Advertisement

Use of curry leaves

Curry leaves are considered very beneficial in darkening your hair. So it is one of the best remedies for greying hair. To use it, first boil curry leaves in hot water, when the colour of the water turns black, apply the water to the hair. Massage it for some time and then wash it with clear water.

Use of curd

You can mix curd and yeast and make a thick paste and apply it on the greying hair of children. By doing this daily, one can get rid of grey hair.

Use of gooseberries

Gooseberries are also considered very good for hair. So to use gooseberries first cut them into small pieces then boil them in a pan and add coconut oil. Now massage the oil on the scalp with light hands. Do this daily and the hair will start to look black in a few days.

Amla and almond oil

Advertisement

Mix amla oil and almond oil and keep it in a bottle and massage it into the kid’s hair every night. Wash in the morning. This remedy is very beneficial to deal with grey hair.

Buttermilk

If you massage the scalp with buttermilk twice a week, then the problem of untimely greying hair can be cured. Buttermilk is also beneficial for people who are suffering from dandruff as it helps to moisturise the scalp and eliminates flakiness.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here