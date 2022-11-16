Worried About Your Dry Lips In Winter? Try These 5 DIY Homemade Lip Scrubs

Chapped lips are a common problem in winter. To get rid of the issue, we mostly hydrate our lips with the help of lip balm, but we forget to remove the dead skin cells. In winter, the dead skin starts exploding as a crust and due to its remaining, many times even blood starts coming out from the lips. So, we must scrub our lips from time to time. Here we tell you how to make some DIY lip scrubber at home to get rid of dry lips in winter and keep lips soft and pink.

1. Coconut Oil and Honey Lip Scrub: To make this scrub, add a spoonful of coconut oil, a spoonful of honey, two spoons of brown sugar, and half a spoon of lukewarm water in a bowl and beat it well. Now use this mixture to scrub the lips. The antioxidants, fatty acids, and healing properties present in these ingredients will help in making the lips soft and nourished.

2. Cinnamon Lip Scrub: Mix half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder, half a teaspoon of honey, and half a teaspoon of olive oil in a bowl and mix it well then apply this paste on the lips. Massage it on the lips for some time. The dead skin of the lips will be removed and the lips will look more pinkish soft.

3. Orange Lip Scrub: Take 2 tablespoons of orange peel powder and 2 tablespoons of brown sugar in a bowl and add 10 to 12 drops of almond oil. Now apply this mixture on the lips and massage it for 30 seconds. Then wash them with clean water. By doing this the lips will become clean and soft.

4. Bubblegum Lip Scrub: To make this scrub mix 1 teaspoon of strawberry, half a teaspoon of olive oil, and two drops of pink food colour. Now use them on the lips like a scrubber. Lips will become hydrated and soft.

5. Coffee Lip Scrub: To make this scrub, take one teaspoon of coffee powder in a bowl and add one teaspoon of honey to it. Now massage it on the lips for a minute and wash the lips. By doing this, the lips will become nourished and soft.

