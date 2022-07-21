Worrying What Kind Of Footwear Will Suit Your Maxi Dresses? Read Here

Long, floral, and comfy max! We believe maxi dresses are every girl’s best friend. Why? It’s not even a question. On days when we have nothing to wear, slipping into a maxi dress is the best thing you can do, especially in summers and monsoons. But what can go wrong is the footwear. There is a whole dilemma that comes up while wearing a maxi dress. Which footwear should you carry? We guess we have heard your problems and come up with some of the ideas that will surely help you. This will help you to achieve a stylish look in a pinch by carrying it with a maxi dress.

Comfy loafers

Loafers can be the best option if you are looking for a casual chic outing with a lot of comfort and grace at the same time.

Wedges. Why not?

Typically, maxi dresses are a bit loose-fitted which can make women appear shorter than the usual height. Add a pair of wedges which is comfortable enough and will make you look taller as well. Now ace your look with utmost grace.

Belly shoes for the win!

Belly shoes can be easily worn with a date fit or maybe for daily outings. Go for some colours and floral prints which will work with the outfit. If experimenting scares you out, just add a basic pair of bellies and flaunt your outfit like a queen.

Sneakers, hell yes

It would be a complete lie if we say dresses and sneakers don’t work together. Walk, run, dance, or do anything you want. Sneakers add much to your outfits be it a maxi dress or a jumpsuit or a casual denim look. A perfect combination of style and comfort it is.

Flats always work

Flats are quite versatile and easy to pair with any of the fits. They even look great and can look great with maxi dresses. Add a statement flat that can lift your fashion game and provide an edge to the entire ensemble.

