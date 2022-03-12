Yami Gautam Dhar Aces Pantsuit Look in Recent Instagram Post, Pics Inside

Yami Gautam Dhar’s latest sartorial appearance is all about radiating boss lady vibes without compromising on glamour. In her latest Instagram post, Yami showed us how she likes to dress for no-nonsense business. Styled by fashion stylist Allia Al Rufai, the 33-year-old was seen wearing a coffee shade pantsuit, which came with a matching fastening waist belt. Yami wore’ APPAPOP’s Melinda Pantsuit that came with wide-leg pants and scrunched up sleeves. Opting for simple make-up with a nude palette, Yami completed the look with a pair of black stilettos.

The pantsuit is one of the essential wardrobe choices if you are aiming to go for power dressing. Take cues from Yami or other Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Kiara Advani.

Earlier in February 2021, Kiara had worn a bold red pantsuit by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung. The power suit was from Gurung’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection and became Kiara’s one of the most iconic fashion moments. The actress had completed her look with a pair of black Christian Louboutin stilettos and bright red hoop earrings. For make-up, Kiara opted for nude lipstick, bold eyebrows, a hint of blush, and straight locks giving a fiery mean look.

Besides Kiara and Yami, Sonam has also given pantsuits her own fashion twist. Back in 2020, Sonam gave the pantsuit a chic streetwear makeover. Sonam wore the Adidas x Ivy Park collection pantsuit pair which came in a cool mint green suit. The pantsuit was a part of the much-anticipated second drop from American artist Beyoncé’s activewear label. With its soothing tone and not so tailor-made fit, the ensemble gave off an easygoing look but one that will not go unnoticed. Giving her look an athletic twist to the structured jacket, Kapoor Ahuja paired it with sporty wide-leg pants and white sneakers.

Are you inspired by these chic pantsuit looks?

