Yami Gautam Suits Up in Black Like a Boss Lady

Valentine’s Day is not only about love and expressing our feelings to our loved ones. It is also about going out on lavish dates. Couples take out time from their busy schedules to make their partner feel special by planning an exquisite date. It can be a movie date, lunch date, or grand dinner date. Girls love to wear red outfits on their dates on the V-Day as the day is all about love, which is symbolised by colour red. However, if you want to ditch the cliche and be a trendsetter, you can take inspiration from Yami Gautam.

Yami Gautam has recently posted a group of pictures of herself on her Instagram feed, giving us all the steamy date night outfit goals. In the picture, Yami can be seen wearing a black deep-neck top with loosely fit pants in black. To give it a level up, Yami has put a black belt around her waist to highlight the curves. She is also sporting black heels.

A look is incomplete with the make-up and appropriate hairdo. To complete the look, Yami kept her hair open in beachy waves and wore minimal makeup with nude lipstick and a light eyeliner. She is looking like a boss lady in the photos she has shared.

While sharing the photos, Yami just put a black heart in the caption dedicated to her all-black look on the V-Day.

Reposting the same photos, Yami’s stylist Allia Al Rufia mentioned that the dress is from the clothing brand The C Edition.

Yami’s V-Day look proves that black is a colour for all occasions.

