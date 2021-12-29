Year Ender 2021: Top 5 Books of the Year as Recommended by New York Times Book Review

As the year comes to an end, you may wish to snug inside your blanket and enjoy a warm holiday season with a good book. And, if you are struggling to find the perfect book to end the year with, we sifted through the New York Times bestselling novels from 2021 to bring you some of the notable prose.

Let us take a look at them:

Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney

After the success of her 2018 novel Normal People, the Irish author’s latest offering was much-awaited by her millennial fan base across the world. Beautiful World, Where Are You is Sally’s third novel, which takes readers into the lives of Alice, a writer of global acclaim, and her best friend, Eileen, who works at a literary magazine in Dublin. The two grapple with their romantic and emotional lives in this story.

Advertisement

Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner

If you are more into memoirs than dreamy fiction, then Michelle’s memoir will certainly grab your attention. It is an unputdownable novel about the musician’s journey of coming to terms with her mother’s death and coming into her own as a Korean American. For Michelle, food is her lifeline which is a character in its own sense and supports a grieving protagonist.

Winter Recipes From the Collective: Poems By Louise Glück

If poetry is your cup of tea, then American poet and 2020 Nobel laureate’s latest collection of 15 poems will reset your perspective. As New York Times’ describes her work, “each poem is as breathtaking as a cold night; the book affirms her icy precision and extends her interest in silence and the void through verses that seem, at times, to offer a poetics of resistance to poetry."

Advertisement

Chronicles From the Land of the Happiest People on Earth by Wole Soyinka

This crime-thriller and political satire by Nobel Prize winner and Nigerian playwright is his first novel in 48 years. It involves a dystopian online business that sells human body parts for private use in rituals and superstitions. The novel will make you feel many things from despair, to horror, and even hope, as you read Soyinka’s riveting novel.

Everything I Have Is Yours: A Marriage By Eleanor Henderson

If non-fiction is what gets you to pick up a book, then this memoir by Henderson should be on your list. The American author has written a memoir of her husband’s long and astounding illness. It is an intimate novel that may touch a nerve with its readers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.