Year Ender 2022: When Malaika Arora Impressed Us with Her Style Statement on TV Shows

YEAR ENDER 2022: Anyone would agree that Malaika Arora is a fashionista. Complementing that well-maintained physique is her stylish and unmissable wardrobe. The actress and her fashion outings are truly a sight to behold. Malaika is someone who manages to look gorgeous and glamorous every day. She is never afraid to experiment and give new meanings to her wardrobe.

Malaika had a terrific 2022 as she was a judge for India’s Best Dancer and now has her own reality TV show titled Moving In With Malaika. So, here’s taking a look at some of the appearances where she looked stunning with her outfits in these two shows.

Advertisement

In this clip, Malaika Arora is seen having a fun time with her co-judges Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. They are making a Reel on the sets of the reality TV show. Do we have to mention that Malaika’s latex red gown was a show stealer? The full sleeve outfit came with a thigh-high side slit, which lent an oomph factor to the outfit.

For one of the episodes of India’s Best Dancer, Malaika sported a shimmery one-side shoulder gown in pink by MaisonMet. The thigh-high front slit made the outfit a show stealer. She added similar colour heels to complete her appearance.

Advertisement

Who, apart from Malaika, could think of adding a formal blazer to a party wear? She paired a black sheer corset top with a black and white tassel skirt. Malaika brought her outfit together with the blazer and we are just taking notes.

Advertisement

The actress wore a bright yellow sequin dress for one of the episodes of India’s Best Dancer. She paired the look with yellow heels and opted for a well-done hairdo and dewy makeup.

Malaika looked ravishing in a rose gold dress featuring a crystal studded corset top. The full-sleeve number came with a scoop neckline and power shoulders. To make her outfit stand out, Malaika ditched the accessories. A glamorous makeup and locks styled in soft waves went perfect with her ensemble.

Advertisement

Once you fall in love with Malaika Arora’s wardrobe, there is “no turning back." She wore this silver tassel dress for an episode of India’s Best Dancer. She went for a wavy hairdo, dewy makeup and shimmery heels.

We bet Malaika Arora’s sequin gown has more colours than the rainbow. The diva slipped into a full-sleeve gown and looked spectacular.

An “outfit recap" by Malaika Arora. In this clip, the actress gave a glimpse of most of the outfits that she wore at India’s Best Dancer. The video was taken outside her vanity van.

In one of the episodes of the reality TV show Moving In With Malaika, she channeled her love for latex pants and it was absolutely faultless. She teamed a bustier black bralette with high-waist latex pants. The faux fur coat, thrown over her shoulders, was just another element of her classy and sassy outfit.

Did you check out this BTS video of Malaika Arora and actress Neha Dhupia, from the reality show Moving In With Malaika? Keeping aside the intense conversations of the two, it was Malaika’s blazer-like beige dress which held our attention till the very end.

Read all the Latest Movies News here