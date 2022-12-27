Year-Ender: Category Is Dramatic Fashion. Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, And Kiara Advani Just Hit The Brief

This year gave us one too many reasons to be excited about fashion. All thanks to our Bollywood divas, who have a knack to tap into the latest fashion happenings around the world. We got to witness some hottest fashion trends which rightfully made us look for our jaws on the floor. Our favourite? It is sure when our celebrities decided to give a dramatic spin to their fashion outings. From Deepika Padukone’s Cannes appearances to Priyanka Chopra’s Robert Wun dove gown, we must say fashion was surely high on drama.

Priyanka Chopra

We cannot help but start off the list with Priyanka Chopra’s black and white gown, designed by Robert Wun. Those over-the-top white frills only enhanced the glamour of the black halterneck gown. The plunging neckline was further elevated with a waterfall necklace from Bulgari. Her glam game was on fleek. And, she styled her tresses in a top bun.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone ruled the fashion bandwagon of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. One look after the other, and our hearts kept on skipping a beat. But her black and golden saree will be a forever favourite. Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival in a shimmery golden-black saree. To say the least, she looked majestic. The Sabyasachi saree was inspired by the Bengal Tiger- the stripes have been block printed and hand-embroidered by some of India’s finest craftspeople. Statement dangler earrings, a messy bun adorned with a headpiece, and dewy makeup with dramatic black eyes completed off her red-carpet appearance. Only Deepika can pull off a saree with so much drama, agree?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Her choice of outfit was surely not for the faint of heart. She slipped into an off-shoulder tiered gown in white. What added drama to her ensemble was a theatrical feathered cape. A pair of diamond dangling earrings and white strappy heels only complemented her gown. Silver smoky eye, volumising mascara, and nude lips for makeup and a sophisticated bun to complete the red carpet look.

Kriti Sanon

We are not getting over Kriti Sanon’s dramatic purple gown any time soon. Outfit courtesy: Dubai-based label, Atelier Zuhra. Her ball gown featured a strapless ivory bodice that had sterling embellishments. The gown was statement-worthy because of its voluminous ruffled skirt, generous train and playful high-low hem. As the outfit commanded attention, Kriti wore delicate gemstone and diamond-studded earrings, and strappy heels. Her locks were styled in a loosely tied bun, and she finished off with dewy makeup.

Sonam Kapoor

Many Bollywood celebs have given us notes on stylish maternity fashion. But Sonam Kapoor took the bar a notch higher by giving it a fairytale touch. For a photoshoot, Sonam picked a gorgeous outfit from ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s festive and bridal collection. She paired an off-white satin skirt adorned with delicate sequins with a multi-panelled dress featuring a long trail, adorned with hand-embroidered pearls. Her braided hairdo with pearl-attached pins elevated her look.

Nora Fatehi

The category is glam and absolutely no one can beat Nora Fatehi. The actor-dancer stirred up a storm with her single Light Up The Sky, the original anthem of the FIFA World Cup Fan Fest 2022. Nora who absolutely nails glittery outings, raised the bar - for a live performance - and jazzed up a bit more. Her pick? A sheer base loaded with sequins and chains hanging loosely. The custom-made jumpsuit from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock. It was paired with a fuchsia overwear, which is so dramatic in nature. Nora added Louboutin heels and minimal jewellery to her look.

Kiara Advani

The beauty of a black dress is unmatched, and Kiara Advani took the onus to prove it. For an award show, the actress wore a sleeveless black gown but it was not a regular one. It had all elements of a dramatic fashion outing: a long trail, a daringly thigh-high slit, a backless design, and large statement ruffles. The plunging neckline had seemingly set the canvas for her long drop necklace. Minimal dewy makeup and messy wavy hair, what else do we need?

Which one is your favourite?

