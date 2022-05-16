Yog Guru Savita Yadav Explains 3 Important Things to Keep in Mind While Performing Asanas

One should never be in a hurry while practising yoga. Whenever you do yoga, keep three things in mind. The first thing is to always pay special attention to your breathing while practising yoga. Connect the exercise with your breath.

The second important thing is that your practice should be beautiful and rhythmic. During the practice, take special care that the coordination of your mind and body is happening properly.

The third important thing is to always do yoga according to one’s ability. Practice as much as your body allows instead of trying to give your best in the first two to three months.

Today, in the Facebook Live session of News18 Hindi, Yoga instructor Savita Yadav taught how to practice yoga and shared many important things during the practice.

Start like this

Sit on the mat and keep the waist and neckline straight.

Now sit in the meditating posture and leave both the palms open towards the sky.

Close your eyes and take a deep breath. Inhale and exhale properly.

Now chant Om and pray.

Morning stiffness

To remove stiffness and make your body more flexible, sit in Vajrasana every morning. After this, bring the elbows to the knees, slowly giving weight on both the palms and taking a deep breath, rise upwards. Now, exhale while stretching the waist downwards. Now raise the waist and repeat the cat and camel pose in the same way. Make sure you keep stretching the neck up and down as well. Complete 10 such cycles.

Full body stretching

Make a cat position on the mat and while inhaling, stretch the opposite leg and the opposite hand. Stretch the leg backwards and the hand forward. Now while exhaling, fold the foot and bring it up to the nose and keep the hand on the ground. Complete 10 cycles of this exercise. You can watch the video to understand it in detail.

Sit in Vajrasana

Keeping the knees close, bend the foot backwards and keep both the hands on the knees. Vajrasana helps in fighting constipation and improves blood circulation and helps with digestion.

First Exercise

Stand on your mat. To strengthen the legs, first, lift the heel and then lift the toes. Do this for 30 cycles. When you are tired, stand up and take a deep breath. To stretch the body, stand in the posture of Tadasana and practice.

Second Exercise

Stand on the mat and maintain the gap between your feet, keep your hands extended forward at the level of the waist. Now while bending the knees, raise the knees to the hands and touch them. Do 20 such cycles. Keep inhaling and exhaling properly. When done, take a deep breath and relax the body.

Third Exercise

Now interlock your hands in the front and lift the knees one by one on the right and left side and then keep your feet on the ground. Do this for 20 cycles.

Fourth Exercise

Bend your hands at the elbows and stretch them back and forth for 20 cycles. Now rotate the hands full. Do this 10 times and then do full rotation from back to front 10 times.

Apart from this, many exercises were conducted during the session, which you can see in detail with the help of the video link.

