Yoga Asanas that Can Help you Have Better Hair

Many of us deal with hair issues such as hair fall, grey hair, dandruff, thin hair, etc. People tend to set a proper diet that provides needed nutrients for better hair health. In addition to this, people also apply hair masks, hair oils, and other hair care products that help them to have better hair. But, have you ever wondered that you can be facing hair loss or any other hair problem due to lack of blood flow in your head or maybe due to stress and anxiety? Well, this could be a potential case, and to cure that, you can take the help of yoga. Stress can increase hair fall and yoga can reduce stress levels. It helps to reduce serum cortisol levels that are related to your stress level. Also, it has been said that yoga can reduce hair loss by encouraging blood flow to the head. Inverted (upside-down) yoga poses can enhance blood flow to the scalp and help reduce hair fall. Let’s talk about some of the yoga asanas that can benefit your hair health.

Kapalabhati

Kapalabhati is a well-known yoga asana that translates from Sanskrit Kapala meaning “skull," and Bhati, meaning “light." This breathing exercise helps in cleansing your head that reduces stress and anxiety. It promotes better oxygen supply and reduces free radicals enabling better hair growth.

Sirsasana

Sirsasana is commonly known as a headstand, and it has multiple benefits. It helps in improving blood circulation in the scalp area, which helps in reducing hair thinning, grey hair, and hair loss. It improves the health of hair follicles that helps in hair growth.

Balasana

This asana is referred to as a child pose. This asana is extremely good for your digestive system and reduces anxiety. These two are the main reasons for hair fall, therefore, with the help of Balasana, you can reduce hair fall and have better hair health.

Ustrasana

Ustrasana or camel pose is a bit complicated asana, but once you master it, it can provide several benefits. Uttasana increases blood flow and oxygen levels to the head, this benefits the hair follicles and results in better hair growth. This asana can also improve the texture and quality of your hair.

