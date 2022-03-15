Yoga Asanas You Must Try To Get Rid Of the Back, Chest Pain!

Work from home has become a new normal for us. In this new normal, laziness and health issues have also seen a rampant increase. Many people nowadays complain of back pain and chest pain and more often than not, they rely on medications to give them instant relief.

The work from home culture has brought our physical movements to a standstill and in order to avoid these back and chest pains, it is important to introduce some exercises that can help you stay away from the back pain. Yoga asanas have always proven beneficial when it comes to improving health. Yoga asanas not only improve the body’s mobility and flexibility but also help in improving postures.

Here is a list of yoga asanas you can try at home to get rid of the back pain:

1. Cat-cow pose: This is one of the first stretching poses that you must try. This back stretch allows you to gently mobilise your spine. Practising the cat-cow pose also helps in stretching your neck, shoulders, and torso.

2. Downward Facing Dog: Downward facing dog is a traditional forward bend stretch that can be relaxing for your back. Practising a downward facing dog pose can help in relieving your back pain. It also works out the imbalances in the body and improves strength.

3. Extended Triangle: This stretch can help in relieving back pain, neck pain and sciatica. This pose stretches your spine, hips and groyne. The extended triangle pose also helps in relieving stress and anxiety.

4. Locust Pose: Locust pose is a gentle backend that can help in relieving lower back pain and fatigue. This pose helps in strengthening the back, torso, arms, and legs.

Here are some of the yoga asanas to get rid of chest pain:

1. Matsyasana Pose - Matsyasana or the fish pose helps in stretching rib muscles, and the front and back of the neck. The fish pose also improves the posture.

2. Dhanurasana- Also known as the Bow pose, it helps in relieving stress and fatigue. The bow pose opens the chest, shoulders and can also cure asthma.

3. Chakrasana- The Wheel Pose or Chakrasana is good for the heart and is said to cure asthma. It also stretches the lungs.

4. Ustrasana - This helps in opening up the chest and improving respiration. The camel pose also strengthens shoulders and back.

