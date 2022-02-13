Yoga for Elderly: 5 Easy Yoga Asana Elderly Can Perform Daily

Yoga is one of the best forms of exercise to keep your body and mind in sync. It not only improves the posture of the body but is also beneficial for breathing, calming your senses and meditation. Yoga is believed to reduce stress and act as a catalyst for positive energy flow. However, yoga asanas require balance and bone strength to perform which is quite difficult with the increasing age. Elderly people are believed to only do meditation by sitting with their back straight and practising breathing exercises. We’ve curated a list of simple asanas which people can easily perform in old age too to get the maximum benefits of yoga.

Vrikshasana

Popularly known as the tree pose, Vrikshasana is beneficial for the leg and abdomen. It increases balance and concentration in senior people. Stand straight, place your one foot on the inner thigh of your other foot making a greater symbol with the folded leg. Now, join your hands doing Namaste. Stand in this position for at least 60 seconds.

Salamba Bhujangasana

The famous sphinx position helps in opening up the chest, lungs and lower back. It is the easier version of the cobra pose providing all the similar benefits. Take a yoga mat and lie down on it on your stomach. Now, slowly take your front body up and bring your hands in front. Now, bend your elbows and place your forearms straight in front with your palm on the floor. You’ll be making L-shape with both your arms and an arc with your back. Hold the position for a minute or two and get back in the relaxing position. If you want, you can repeat the process twice or thrice.

Baddha Konasana

The asana is also known as a cobbler’s pose in which a person sits with their back straight. Now, bend your knees in a way that the sole of both the feet touch each other and knees spread outside the upper body. It is also called butterfly position and is very effective for beginners and the elderly. It opens the hips and decreases back pain. This asana is basically for stretching your hips and thighs.

Savasana

The asana which looks easy but is quite difficult of all is called the resting pose. The asana teaches the art of relaxation which is not as easy as it seems. Lie straight on your back on the floor. Relax your muscles and breathe in and out as you lie down. Easy, isn’t it? The asana helps in relaxing the nervous system and bring peace to the body and mind.

Tadasana

The mountain pose can be performed by standing with your feet close. Just keep them hip-width apart and parallel. Keep your arms straight by your side. Now, spread your toes and press them into the floor. Evenly distribute your body weight between both your feet. The asana is proven to cure back pain if done regularly.

